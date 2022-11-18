HC Wainwright Cuts Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Price Target to $2.00

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 189.65% from the stock’s current price.

Super League Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Super League Gaming stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.23. Super League Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Super League Gaming by 25.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 249,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 23.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 122.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 183,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 101,031 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

