HC Wainwright Raises Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Price Target to $20.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SYRS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.20.
Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.
