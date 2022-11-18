HC Wainwright Raises Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Price Target to $20.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SYRS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.20.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

