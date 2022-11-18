HC Wainwright Trims Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Target Price to $10.00

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alto Ingredients has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $272.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 84.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after buying an additional 4,059,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 208,959 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,644,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 43.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after buying an additional 623,433 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 13.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 127,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

