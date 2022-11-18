HC Wainwright Trims Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Target Price to $1.75

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on USAS. Desjardins reduced their target price on Americas Silver to C$1.15 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Americas Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.49 on Monday. Americas Silver has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Silver

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Americas Silver will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter worth $2,747,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 9.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,550,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after buying an additional 838,844 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 8.2% during the third quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 603,792 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Americas Silver by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 507,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 425,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Americas Silver by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,034,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 157,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

