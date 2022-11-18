HC Wainwright Trims Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) Target Price to $2.00

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sigma Additive Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Sigma Additive Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SASI opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Sigma Additive Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Featured Stories

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials.

