HC Wainwright Trims Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) Target Price to $2.00

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sigma Additive Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.
Sigma Additive Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:SASI opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Sigma Additive Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77.
About Sigma Additive Solutions
