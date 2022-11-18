HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,935,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,075,000 after acquiring an additional 793,115 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,438,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,033,000 after acquiring an additional 936,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

