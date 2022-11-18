Head-To-Head Comparison: IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) versus Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) and Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IMV and Precigen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV 0 1 1 0 2.50 Precigen 0 0 2 0 3.00

IMV presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 476.92%. Precigen has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 440.54%. Given IMV’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IMV is more favorable than Precigen.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV $190,000.00 112.83 -$36.59 million ($0.50) -0.52 Precigen $103.87 million 3.71 -$92.17 million $0.12 15.42

This table compares IMV and Precigen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IMV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precigen. IMV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precigen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IMV and Precigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV -19,459.24% -559.75% -100.32% Precigen 33.55% -82.23% -24.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.4% of IMV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Precigen shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of Precigen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

IMV has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precigen has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Precigen beats IMV on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMV

IMV Inc. operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer. It also develops DPX-SurMAGE that is in Phase I clinical trial for bladder cancer; and DPX-COVID-19 and DPX-RSV for infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc. discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L. lactis is a food-grade bacterium. Additionally, it provides RheoSwitch, an inducible gene switch system that provides quantitative dose-proportionate regulation of the amount and timing of target protein expression; kill switches to selectively eliminate cell therapies in vivo; tissue-specific promoters; UltraCAR-T platform for the treatment of cancer; AdenoVerse Immunotherapy, a library of proprietary adenovectors for the gene delivery; and ActoBiotics platform, genetically modified bacteria that deliver proteins and peptides at mucosal sites. Precigen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.; Ares Trading S.A.; Oragenics, Inc.; Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; and Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC. The company was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation and changed its name to Precigen, Inc. in January 2020. Precigen, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

