Head-To-Head Contrast: Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) & Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Workday shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and Workday, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A Workday 0 8 21 0 2.72

Valuation and Earnings

Workday has a consensus price target of $230.41, suggesting a potential upside of 54.84%. Given Workday’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and Workday’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $16.36 million 2.08 -$390,000.00 N/A N/A Workday $5.14 billion 7.41 $29.37 million ($0.78) -190.78

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Profitability

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A Workday -3.46% -2.34% -0.95%

Summary

Workday beats Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd., a platform services company, provides content streaming/telecasting services to users in India. The company operates through two segments, Cable Business and Telemedicine Services. Its Lytus platform provides a range of streaming services, as well as telemedicine services with local assistance through health centers. The company offers subscription-based video services and Internet services to residential customers comprising 450 linear channels, as well as educational channels customized for local educational boards for schools. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. The company also provides cloud spend management solutions that helps organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; Human Capital Management (HCM) solution, a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement, and enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences; Workday applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting, including augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

