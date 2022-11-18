Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 10,166 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.14% of Liberty Broadband worth $26,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,152,000 after buying an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,584,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,634,000 after purchasing an additional 109,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,090,000 after purchasing an additional 217,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $88.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.41. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Liberty Broadband

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

