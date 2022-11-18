Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $16.05 Million Stock Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $16,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 706.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 151,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 132,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 131.9% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KRBN opened at $41.25 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.48.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.