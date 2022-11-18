Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $17.58 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 621,548 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 932.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $181.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

