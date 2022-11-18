Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $18.29 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,418 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 64,865 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.25% of First Solar worth $18,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 22,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $166.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.48 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $165.12.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.96.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

