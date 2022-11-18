Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $19.75 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,071 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $19,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $99.44 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average of $108.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

