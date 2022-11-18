Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $23,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ACM Research by 200.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 69.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 6.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $588,245.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Trading Up 2.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $33.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $486.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACMR. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ACM Research from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

