Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 4,157 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 694.3% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.6 %

ED stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.49. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.42 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.30.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

