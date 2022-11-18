Hedera Price Up 0.2% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $940.47 million and approximately $36.94 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00077916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00059790 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022752 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000265 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04995479 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $23,590,215.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

