HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in HEICO were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 8,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HEI opened at $160.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $165.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.80.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $569.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

