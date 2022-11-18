Helium Achieves Market Cap of $326.07 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, Helium has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $326.07 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00014768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002678 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010019 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00569666 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,921.52 or 0.29673002 BTC.
About Helium
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,004,198 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
