Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.55

Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.55 and traded as low as C$1.43. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 62,000 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$1.45 price target on shares of Hemisphere Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

Hemisphere Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66. The company has a market cap of C$147.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24.

Insider Transactions at Hemisphere Energy

Hemisphere Energy ( CVE:HME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$30.61 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$917,600.

About Hemisphere Energy

(Get Rating)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.