Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.55

Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.55 and traded as low as C$1.43. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 62,000 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, ATB Capital set a C$1.45 price target on shares of Hemisphere Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Hemisphere Energy Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66. The company has a market cap of C$147.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24.
Insider Transactions at Hemisphere Energy
In other news, Director Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$917,600.
About Hemisphere Energy
Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.
