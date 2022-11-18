Herbst Group LLC Buys 1,650 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 1.7% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 46.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.21. The stock had a trading volume of 128,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,967,715. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $231.50. The company has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.20 and its 200-day moving average is $145.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.