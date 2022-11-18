Herbst Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Herbst Group LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $52.13. 25,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,929. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

