Herbst Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Herbst Group LLC decreased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,802,000 after purchasing an additional 290,006 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,321,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,185 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.3 %
CZR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.61. 96,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,004,048. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $101.44.
Caesars Entertainment Profile
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.