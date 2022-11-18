Herbst Group LLC Makes New Investment in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Herbst Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Herbst Group LLC owned 0.06% of The New America High Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,485. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.84%.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

