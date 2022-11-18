Herbst Group LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Herbst Group LLC cut its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 120.0% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 654.3% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,178,539. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $117.73.

