Herbst Group LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Herbst Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFF. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $680,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $737,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 370.4% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

PFF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,605. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.83. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $39.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

