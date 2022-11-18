Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.11 or 0.00024693 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $150.23 million and $516,942.23 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.12187001 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $553,031.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

