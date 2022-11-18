Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HRTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.89. 25,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,446. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1,539.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

