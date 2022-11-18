Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of HRTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.89. 25,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,446. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
