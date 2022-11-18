Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-$8.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.23 billion-$10.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.20 billion.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,424. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Hershey has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $241.45.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Hershey by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hershey by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.