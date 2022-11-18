Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hess Midstream Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HESM traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 390,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,573. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 217,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 9.7% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

