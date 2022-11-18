HI (HI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $862,447.88

HI (HI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. HI has a market capitalization of $115.24 million and approximately $862,447.88 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,710.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010720 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00035925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00042862 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021506 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00238189 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04157295 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $866,370.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

