HI (HI) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $115.16 million and approximately $835,253.89 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,649.56 or 1.00026782 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010801 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00042396 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005885 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021442 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00237881 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000126 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04157295 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $866,370.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.