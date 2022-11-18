Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Up 5.5%

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $67.00. 788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 240,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.
HIBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $841.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.40.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 13.02%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hibbett by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
