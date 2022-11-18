Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.27 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion. Hillenbrand also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.93 EPS.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of HI traded up $3.56 on Thursday, hitting $48.05. 719,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,852. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

