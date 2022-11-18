Hitesh Ramani Sells 2,100 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 440,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Hitesh Ramani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $23,100.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $25,809.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $25,242.00.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $24,948.00.
UiPath Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of UiPath stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $55.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $581,120,000 after buying an additional 8,488,829 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $368,124,000 after buying an additional 5,169,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after buying an additional 1,215,702 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,917,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $413,195,000 after buying an additional 1,890,246 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,521,462 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $208,337,000 after buying an additional 1,516,484 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PATH. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UiPath (PATH)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.