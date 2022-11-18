Hitesh Ramani Sells 2,100 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 440,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $23,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $25,809.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $25,242.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $24,948.00.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $55.65.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. UiPath’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $581,120,000 after buying an additional 8,488,829 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $368,124,000 after buying an additional 5,169,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after buying an additional 1,215,702 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,917,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $413,195,000 after buying an additional 1,890,246 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,521,462 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $208,337,000 after buying an additional 1,516,484 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PATH. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

