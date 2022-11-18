Hoey Investments Inc. Acquires 616 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 770.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after acquiring an additional 527,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,289,000 after acquiring an additional 123,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,681,000 after acquiring an additional 568,014 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

MAR stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.72. 22,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

