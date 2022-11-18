Hoey Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 717 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.00.

HUM traded up $9.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $529.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,467. The company has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $512.64 and a 200 day moving average of $481.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

