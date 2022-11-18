Hoey Investments Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.08. 2,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,743. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

