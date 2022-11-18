Hoey Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at $118,168,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at $75,923,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in APA by 315.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,771,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,832,000 after buying an additional 1,345,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in APA by 297.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,523,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after buying an additional 1,140,692 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

APA traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,199. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.