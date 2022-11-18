Hoey Investments Inc. Makes New $56,000 Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in BHP Group by 646.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after acquiring an additional 621,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,246 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 311,158 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 94.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 49,628 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,250 ($26.44) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,100 ($24.68) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.14) to GBX 2,330 ($27.38) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,300 ($27.03) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.0 %

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BHP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.58. 88,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,609,963. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.99. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

