Hoey Investments Inc. Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $948,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,252,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 995.6% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Newmont to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 107,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,701,177. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

