Hoey Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hoey Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $7,153,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Moderna by 11.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,017,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,199,000 after buying an additional 212,432 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Moderna by 222.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 32.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

MRNA traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.45. 32,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,141,698. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,337,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,796,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,337,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,796,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $5,688,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,632,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,436 shares of company stock valued at $69,387,212. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

