Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Short Interest Down 13.1% in October

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Holley Trading Up 21.3 %

Shares of Holley stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.91. 1,471,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $346.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. Holley has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Holley in the second quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Holley in the third quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Holley by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Holley in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Holley by 148.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Holley

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLLY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Holley in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Holley to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.11.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

