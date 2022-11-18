holoride Price Hits $0.0865 on Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. In the last week, holoride has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for about $0.0865 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $33.98 million and approximately $253,041.82 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.97 or 0.07276887 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00035549 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00078513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00060060 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000427 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022889 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000293 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.08608077 USD and is up 5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $263,562.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.