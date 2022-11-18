Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.70-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.40 billion-$35.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.53 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.46-$2.56 EPS.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.53. 2,973,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,138. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The company has a market capitalization of $144.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.57 and its 200-day moving average is $187.64.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.00.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

