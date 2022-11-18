Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.91

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 91.91 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.12). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.11), with a volume of 510,441 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.94. The firm has a market cap of £184.75 million and a P/E ratio of 13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.53.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

