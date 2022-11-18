HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Cut to $27.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 41.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,479 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HP by 485.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after buying an additional 1,145,593 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.