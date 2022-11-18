HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 11,360,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 62.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in HSBC by 589.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,545,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,468 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HSBC by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,492,000 after acquiring an additional 330,792 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,465,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,797,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 680 ($7.99) to GBX 700 ($8.23) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 585 ($6.87) to GBX 500 ($5.88) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.70) to GBX 650 ($7.64) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($6.93) to GBX 530 ($6.23) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($6.93) to GBX 585 ($6.87) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.22.

HSBC Stock Up 1.1 %

About HSBC

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.58. 2,385,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. HSBC has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

