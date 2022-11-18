Hxro Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.61 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market capitalization of $22.61 million and $16,438.39 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hxro has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hxro

Hxro launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

