Hydro One (H) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hydro One (TSE: H) in the last few weeks:

11/14/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Hydro One had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$32.00.

10/26/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

10/25/2022 – Hydro One had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$36.00 to C$34.00.

10/25/2022 – Hydro One had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$31.00.

10/25/2022 – Hydro One had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$34.00.

10/20/2022 – Hydro One had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$33.00.

10/18/2022 – Hydro One had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$35.00.

9/20/2022 – Hydro One had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$37.00.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Hydro One stock opened at C$34.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22. Hydro One Limited has a 12-month low of C$30.36 and a 12-month high of C$36.44.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

