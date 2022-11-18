Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at National Bankshares

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
H has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hydro One to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.67.
Hydro One Stock Performance
Shares of H stock opened at C$34.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$30.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.55. The firm has a market cap of C$20.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.55.
Hydro One Announces Dividend
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
See Also
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.