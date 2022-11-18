Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at National Bankshares

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

H has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hydro One to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.67.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at C$34.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$30.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.55. The firm has a market cap of C$20.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.55.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

Hydro One Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

